The US is hosting the World Cup, but nearly half of Americans don’t care

Despite the U.S. hosting this year’s World Cup, many Americans aren’t that interested in the world’s best coming stateside.

In a poll of registered voters by Emerson College, 22% said they are very interested and 33% said they are somewhat interested. Forty-five percent said they have no interest.

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Interest varied sharply by age. Just 10% of those 70 and older said they are very interested, compared with 43% of those ages 30-39 and 33% of those 18-29. Six in 10 people 70 and older said they have no interest, compared with two in 10 people ages 18-29.

The poll also found a racial divide. White Americans were twice as likely to express no interest in the World Cup compared with Hispanic and Black Americans. Hispanic and Latino respondents were three times more likely than white respondents to say they will closely follow the tournament.

The U.S. is jointly hosting the expanded World Cup with Canada and Mexico. Play begins Thursday afternoon with Mexico facing South Africa. The U.S. plays its opener Friday.

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