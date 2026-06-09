U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Sports

Actions

SoFi Stadium workers reach tentative deal, avoid strike before US World Cup opener

A union representing 2,000 bartenders, servers, cooks and dishwashers announced the agreement.
A worker walks past temporary fencing with FIFA World Cup 2026 signage outside SoFi Stadium, Friday, June 5, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif.
Jae C. Hong/AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
A worker walks past temporary fencing with FIFA World Cup 2026 signage outside SoFi Stadium, Friday, June 5, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif.
A worker walks past temporary fencing with FIFA World Cup 2026 signage outside SoFi Stadium, Friday, June 5, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif.
Posted

Stadium workers near Los Angeles say they have reached a tentative contract deal, averting a strike ahead of the U.S. men’s soccer team’s opening World Cup match Friday.

The union announced the deal at a news conference Tuesday.

RELATED STORY | Andrew Giuliani-led task force readies for 'zero-fail' World Cup mission

The union representing 2,000 bartenders, servers, cooks and dishwashers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, voted last week to authorize a strike after contract talks had stalled with the stadium’s food service provider, Legends Global.

Workers represented by UNITE HERE Local 11 said they were seeking pay increases, protections from subcontracting and security on the job amid ramped-up immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump’s administration.

RELATED STORY | Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie headline U.S. squad for the 2026 World Cup

The World Cup is expected to draw millions of fans to matches across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, over 39 days this summer.

Eight matches are scheduled for SoFi Stadium, starting with Friday’s match between the U.S. and Paraguay.

Most Recent

Sports
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.