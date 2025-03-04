Serena Williams joins ownership group of new WNBA team in Toronto

Tennis great Serena Williams is making moves on a new court.

The 23-time grand slam tennis champion is the newest owner of the Toronto Tempo — a debut WNBA team scheduled to begin play in 2026. It will be the first WNBA team in Canada.

The club made the announcement on social media saying the legendary tennis pro has joined the team.

In a statement, Williams said, “This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes.”

She goes on to say women’s sports “are an incredible investment opportunity.”

Williams had publicly expressed interest in owning part of a WNBA team last year during an interview with CNN.

It's not the first sports team she's invested in. Williams is one of the main investors in Angel City FC, a National Women’s Soccer League team, and she's part-owner of the Los Angeles Golf Club team in the Tomorrow Golf League.

Her company, Serena Ventures, has also invested in dozens of startups with a specific focus on those owned by women and people of color.

