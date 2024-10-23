Retired Gen. Martin Dempsey is returning as USA Basketball chair through 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Retired Gen. Martin E. Dempsey is returning as chairperson of USA Basketball through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where the American women will seek a ninth consecutive gold medal and the men will seek a sixth straight title.

Dempsey — who served in the military for 41 years, retiring in 2015 — has been chairperson since 2016. USA Basketball announced his re-election on Wednesday.

Dempsey is a former Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President Barack Obama.

RELATED | LeBron and Bronny James make history as NBA's first father-son duo to play together

“It has been a real honor to represent our country with USA Basketball over the last eight years, and I'm looking forward to continuing to serve with the Board of Directors through the Olympic Games in Los Angeles,” Dempsey said.

Dempsey has one of 15 seats on the USA Basketball Board of Directors through the 2028 Olympic cycle. Returning to the board are NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt, WNBA head of league operations Bethany Donaphin, Ariel Investments found John W. Rogers Jr., three-time Olympic gold medalist Seimone Augustus, and San Antonio forward and Olympic gold medalist Harrison Barnes.

RELATED | How the popularity of women's basketball is changing the game

New additions to the board are NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars, Duke athletic director Nina King, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, NCAA vice president of women's basketball Lynn Holzman, NJCAA president and CEO Christopher Parker, four-time Olympic gold medalist Sylvia Fowles, two-time Olympic gold medalist Lindsay Whalen and 2000 Olympic gold medalist Shareef Abdur-Raheem.

USA Basketball is ranked No. 1 in all five of FIBA’s world ranking categories — men’s, women’s, combined, boys and girls.