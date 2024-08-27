How the popularity of women's basketball is changing the game

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are two huge WNBA success stories, taking their big games and personalities from the college level to the pros, but they are just the beginning: There is another class of athletes that's expected to generate even more excitement.

Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins are two of the biggest names still in college, and they are already making waves on and off the court.

Bueckers is leveraging her massive social media following and has reportedly signed a name, image and likeness deal with Unrivaled, a new women's basketball league. She also has deals with Gatorade and Nike.

"She's one of the most well-known names in women's basketball," said Meghan McKeown, studio analyst for the WNBA on ION.

For Watkins, her national profile is about to be elevated. As a member of the University of Southern California's women's basketball team, more eyes will be on her games because they are now in the Big Ten Conference and will be playing against teams from the West Coast and East Coast.

"She is the type of player that's exciting to watch because she does the same style that Caitlin Clark does in terms of scoring at a high level," McKeown said.

