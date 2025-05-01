Fan remains in critical condition after falling from stands at Pittsburgh Pirates game

A man was hospitalized after falling over 20 feet onto the field during a Pittsburgh Pirates home game at PNC Park on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Police said early Thursday the unidentified man was in critical condition after medics treated him on the outfield warning track. The game was delayed by about 10 minutes while emergency responders provided treatment.

The club confirmed that the Cubs and Pirates athletic training teams, along with PNC Park personnel, responded immediately and administered care.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," the Pirates said in a statement.

It is unclear what caused him to go over the railing and onto the field. Video of the incident showed the man, who was seated in the front row, flipping several times in the air while falling to the ground.

Safety officials say the incident is being treated as "accidental" in nature.

The injury was reminiscent of a 2011 incident at a Texas Rangers game where a man fell from the stands as he was trying to catch a baseball thrown to him by a player. That fan died from his injuries.