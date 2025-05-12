Philadelphia Eagles to kick off NFL season against Dallas Cowboys

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will kick off the 2025 NFL season against their division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

The game is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 4, and will air on NBC.

Expectations are high for the Eagles heading into the season, with stars Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley returning. The team also bolstered its defense by selecting Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the first round of the NFL Draft.

RELATED STORY | 2025 NFL Draft: Cam Ward goes No. 1 to Titans

The Cowboys will begin the season with a new head coach. Brian Schottenheimer takes over after Mike McCarthy was released following a 7-10 season. Quarterback Dak Prescott returns, and he will have standout wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

The NFL is set to unveil the full 2025 schedule on Wednesday. It will feature seven international games, with matchups taking place in São Paulo, Berlin, Madrid, Dublin and London.

RELATED STORY | Cleveland Browns pick quarterback Shedeur Sanders in round 5 of NFL Draft