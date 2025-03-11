White House says the Philadelphia Eagles 'enthusiastically' accepted invitation for visit

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Super Bowl LIX Champion Philadephia Eagles "enthusiastically" accepted an invitation to the White House.

The team is expected to visit on April 28 to celebrate their victory, Leavitt said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Leavitt said she wanted to clear up "fake news" reports about whether or not the White House had extended the customary invitation.

"I know there was a lot of fake news about an invitation that wasn't sent or was sent. We want to correct the record," Leavitt said. "They enthusiastically accepted and you will see them here on April 28."

It's been a longstanding tradition for champion sports teams to visit the White House after their victories.

During President Donald Trump's first term in office, several sports teams made headlines when they declined invites to the White House and were critical of his administration.

Among those teams who declined was the Philadelphia Eagles when they won Super Bowl LII in 2017. Reports at the time claimed the team had been uninvited after only a few players planned to partake in the visit.