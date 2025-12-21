U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Photowalks

Actions

Photowalks: Celebrating Christmas in Japan

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
Photowalks: Celebrating Christmas in Japan
A busy market in Japan during the holiday season.
Posted

A trip to Japan during the holiday season isn’t complete without experiencing its unique Christmas traditions.

From bustling department stores filled with elaborate holiday displays to the quirky yet beloved tradition of enjoying Kentucky Fried Chicken for Christmas dinner, the festive spirit is everywhere. In between, the wintertime cherry blossoms — known as fuyuzakura — offer a rare and breathtaking sight.

On his seasonal adventure, photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham wanders through Tokyo’s lively shopping districts, tucks into crispy KFC with locals, then strolls under the delicate pink blossoms. Along the way, he shares his expert tips on capturing the perfect holiday shots, ensuring your memories look as magical on camera as they do in person

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.