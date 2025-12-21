Photowalks: Celebrating Christmas in Japan

A trip to Japan during the holiday season isn’t complete without experiencing its unique Christmas traditions.

From bustling department stores filled with elaborate holiday displays to the quirky yet beloved tradition of enjoying Kentucky Fried Chicken for Christmas dinner, the festive spirit is everywhere. In between, the wintertime cherry blossoms — known as fuyuzakura — offer a rare and breathtaking sight.

On his seasonal adventure, photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham wanders through Tokyo’s lively shopping districts, tucks into crispy KFC with locals, then strolls under the delicate pink blossoms. Along the way, he shares his expert tips on capturing the perfect holiday shots, ensuring your memories look as magical on camera as they do in person

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.