Coco Gauff named Team USA's youngest-ever flag bearer, joins Lebron James

Tennis star Coco Gauff has been selected as Team USA’s female flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced the news on Wednesday.

At 20 years old, Gauff will become the youngest flag bearer for Team USA as she makes her Olympic Games debut. She is also the first tennis player to become a flag bearer for the U.S. team.

The tennis player will join NBA star and three-time Olympian LeBron James as the USA’s two elected flag bearers.

“I never thought in a million years I would have the honor of carrying the American flag for Team USA in the Opening Ceremony,” Gauff said in a press release. “I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is - at a moment where we can bring athletes and fans together from around the world.”

Gauff and James were chosen by fellow Team USA athletes through a voting process led by the Team USA Athletes’ Commission.

“To be nominated by your teammates for this honor speaks volumes about the way in which Coco approaches her sport and her role as a member of Team USA. I’m thrilled for her to start her Olympic journey here in Paris and, with LeBron, to lead Team USA and inspire fans around United States and the world on Friday night,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a press release.

Gauff is the reigning U.S. Open women’s singles champion and is currently ranked No. 2 in singles — which is a career-high for the tennis pro. She also recently won her first Grand Slam doubles title at the French Open with partner Katerina Siniakova.

The opening ceremony kicks off Friday in Paris.