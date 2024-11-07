NWSL on ION draws over 20 million viewers as players see salary boost

The first season of National Women’s Soccer League on ION broadcasts drew a total of 20.5 million viewers this year, according to data released by Scripps Sports on Thursday.

Scripps Sports carried a total of 50 matches throughout the season as part of a multi-year distribution agreement with the league. CBS Sports, ESPN and Prime Video also carried NWSL games throughout the season as part of the arrangement. Additionally, 53 studio shows were produced by Ion.

The new data showed that 50% of NWSL viewers watch ION broadcasts.

The distribution agreement came prior to a deal with the players union that guaranteed all contracts and raised minimum salaries. The minimum salary will rise from $48,500 in 2025 to $82,500 in 2030, the last year of the new CBA. There is no maximum limit.

The contract includes a base salary cap, which rises from $3.3 million in 2025 to $5.1 million in 2030, and a supplement based on the prior year's media and sponsorship revenue. The NWSLPA will have audit rights to ensure the revenue-sharing provision.

The long-term labor deal comes as the NWSL is experiencing dramatic growth.

The E.W. Scripps Company is the parent company of both Ion and Scripps News.

“Our matches on ION brought incredible NWSL content to fans everywhere,” said Brian Gordon, NWSL senior vice president of broadcast. “Beyond the matches, the ability to go in depth with our athletes and give them a platform to amplify their own stories helped our fans grow an even deeper affinity for the players, clubs and league. We are very proud of our collaboration with Scripps Sports and look forward to continuing our work together next season.”