Michigan QB Jack Tuttle retires from football citing concussion history

University of Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Monday that he would medically retire from football after suffering his fifth concussion and an injury to his throwing arm.

Tuttle, a senior in his second season at Michigan, transferred to Michigan after four seasons at Indiana. Although he played in 22 games, injuries largely kept him from getting consistent starts throughout his tenures at Michigan and Indiana.

He arguably had his biggest opportunity to shine on Oct. 19 as Michigan faced Illinois. The Wolverines lost to the Fighting Illini 21-7 in what ultimately became Tuttle's final game as a college quarterback. In that game, Tuttle was sacked five times and threw an interception while failing to complete a touchdown pass.

RELATED STORY | Rest may no longer be the best medicine for treating concussions

In his announcement to fans, he said his throwing arm never fully recovered from a UCL repair, in addition to the numerous concussions.

"Throughout my college career, I've battled numerous injuries, culminating in this difficult choice to step away from playing the game that I love," Tuttle wrote. "College football has given me a bunch of memories in my life with amazing people and it has shaped my character. I am immeasurably thankful for every chance I've had to step onto the field, and for the unwavering support of those who stood by me through triumphs and tribulations."

RELATED STORY | Rest may no longer be the best medicine for treating concussions

Tuttle suggested that he is committing to finding a "different role" in football and pursue a position in coaching.

The announcement out of Ann Arbor marks the second time a collegiate quarterback with a history of concussion has retired in recent days. Last week, North Carolina State quarterback Grayson McCall announced he was leaving football. McCall joined North Carolina State this season and started four games for the Wolfpack after transferring from Coastal Carolina, where he started 40 times.