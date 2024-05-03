Los Angeles Lakers fire head coach Darvin Ham after team's 1st-round playoff exit

The Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham on Friday, days after the team was eliminated from the playoffs in the first round.

"While this was a difficult decision to make, it is the best course of action following a full review of the season," the team said in a post on Instagram. "This organization will remain unwavering in its commitment to deliver championship-caliber basketball to Lakers fans around the world."

Ham had led the team for two seasons as a first-time head coach when he was dismissed despite having two more years on his contract. His record was 90-74.

But all eyes were on the coach, and his star player LeBron James, after losing to the Denver Nuggets for a second straight postseason earlier this week.

"My mind is all over the place right now. Maybe at some point I'll give you an answer," Ham said after the game when asked how he would sum up his run with the Lakers so far. "It's been a hell of a two years, I'll tell you that. Ultimately, you want to win that ultimate prize."