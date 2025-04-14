Watch Now
Here's what to watch for in the WNBA draft

The draft begins Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Hudson Yards in New York.
The Dallas Wings are widely expected to select Paige Bueckers as the No. 1 overall pick. (Scripps News)
The WNBA logo and hoop are seen at a WNBA basketball game at Mohegan Sun Arena, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn.
The 2025 WNBA Draft takes place Monday night, and all eyes are on Paige Bueckers.

The Dallas Wings are widely expected to select Bueckers as the No. 1 overall pick.

“Dallas needs a point guard to run the show,” WNBA analyst Autumn Johnson told Scripps News. “She’s so selfless. She’s a playmaker with elite vision.”

Bueckers is coming off a stellar senior season at UConn, where she led the Huskies to a national championship.

“She had three straight 30-point games, including a 40-piece,” Johnson noted.

Bueckers isn’t the only player generating buzz Monday night. French standout Dominique Malonga is also drawing attention, with some comparing her to NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

Standing 6 feet, 6 inches tall, Malonga is seen as a dominant presence in the paint.

“She’s already making her name and impact known,” Johnson said.

The WNBA Draft begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

