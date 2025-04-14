Here's what to watch for in the WNBA draft

The 2025 WNBA Draft takes place Monday night, and all eyes are on Paige Bueckers.

The Dallas Wings are widely expected to select Bueckers as the No. 1 overall pick.

“Dallas needs a point guard to run the show,” WNBA analyst Autumn Johnson told Scripps News. “She’s so selfless. She’s a playmaker with elite vision.”

Bueckers is coming off a stellar senior season at UConn, where she led the Huskies to a national championship.

“She had three straight 30-point games, including a 40-piece,” Johnson noted.

Bueckers isn’t the only player generating buzz Monday night. French standout Dominique Malonga is also drawing attention, with some comparing her to NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

Standing 6 feet, 6 inches tall, Malonga is seen as a dominant presence in the paint.

“She’s already making her name and impact known,” Johnson said.

The WNBA Draft begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

You can watch Johnson’s full interview with Scripps News in the video above.