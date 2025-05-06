Fundraiser for injured Pirates fan surpasses $43,000 as he takes first steps

In an update posted on an online fundraiser for the baseball fan who fell over 20 feet last Wednesday at a Pittsburgh Pirates game, Jennifer Phillips said Kavan Markwood took his first steps since the incident. Phillips has identified herself as the mother of Markwood's girlfriend.

After the incident, officials said Markwood, a 20-year-old former college football player, was initially in critical condition. Days later, he remains in the hospital with a broken neck, clavicle, and back, Phillips said.

“He’s showing real strength, and we’re staying hopeful for a smooth recovery. This will also require plenty of rest and following instructions from the great doctors, nurses, and staff at the hospital,” Phillips wrote.

It is unclear what caused him to go over the railing and onto the field. Video of the incident showed Markwood, who was seated in the front row, flipping several times in the air while falling to the ground. Safety officials say the incident is being treated as "accidental" in nature. The Pirates told KDKA-TV that they believe Markwood had consumed two beers during the game, but it was unclear based on interviews with witnesses whether he was intoxicated.

One fan reportedly said that Markwood jumped in excitement when the Pirates hit a double, causing him to fall over the wall.

The injury was reminiscent of a 2011 incident at a Texas Rangers game where a man fell from the stands while trying to catch a baseball thrown to him by a player. That fan died from his injuries.

The online fundraiser for Markwood has raised over $43,000 as of Tuesday.