Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick will head coach North Carolina's Tar Heels

Bill Belichick, the former NFL head coach who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, will be the new head coach of the University of North Carolina's football program.

The school announced the news on social media Wednesday night.

He's agreed to a five-year deal with the Tar Heels, which is pending approval from the university's board of trustees and board of governors.

A press conference was held at the school on Thursday to formally announce Belichick as the new head coach, which he described as a dream come true.

UNC Chancellor Lee H. Roberts and Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham jokingly gifted Belichick a Tar Heels sweatshirt with his trademark short sleeves.

"I grew up in college football with my dad," Belichick said, showing off one of his father's old sweatshirts from when he was an assistant coach at the school for a couple of years before he went on to coach at the U.S. Naval Academy for over three decades.

He said Carolina was home and his family always joked when he was growing up that his first words were "beat Duke" — the Tar Heels' rival school.

Belichick won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants before continuing his career with the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. But he's known for his career with the Patriots, where he was the head coach for 24 seasons and won 13 AFC championship titles and made nine Super Bowl appearances.

He retired from the NFL as the second-winningest coach in NFL history.