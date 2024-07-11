No arrests reported after fight breaks out between fans and players at Copa America match in Charlotte

Following Wednesday's Copa America semifinal matchup in Charlotte, North Carolina, between Uruguay and Colombia, a massive fight broke out as players tried to leave the field.

While video showed most of the fighting occurring between fans, at least one member of Uruguay's national team jumped into the stands and fought with fans. Video aired by Fox Sports showed punches being exchanged and beverages being thrown.

Prior to the incident in the stands, players between the two squads exchanged some shoving and pushing after the final whistle sounded. Colombia defeated Uruguay 1-0. The tournament pits national teams from North America and South America against each other.

In an interview aired and translated by Fox Sports, Uruguay's José María Giménez expressed concern for the situation following the match.

"Please be careful because the families are in the stands," he told the reporter. "They stormed all our families. A certain sector of Colombia fans and they won't let us speak on the microphone. I'm going to say it now because I know I can because if not, they'll cut you off. This is a disaster. Our family is in danger. We had to get on top of the stands ASAP to rescue our loved ones with newborn babies."

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, there were no arrests to report related to the incident inside the stadium.

Giménez told Fox Sports that police were not present as the fight broke out.

Colombia will face Argentina in the Copa America final on Sunday. Uruguay will take on Canada in the third-place game.