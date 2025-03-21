Fewer than 1% of perfect March Madness brackets remain after first day of men's games

Is your bracket already busted? You’re not alone. Fewer than 1% of NCAA Tournament brackets for the men’s teams are still perfect after Thursday.

Out of over 34 million brackets that were submitted at the start of March Madness, less than 40,000 remain untouched, the association said, accounting for 0.0938%.

For ESPN, there were approximately 540,000 brackets left unharmed after the tournament’s first eight games, according to the network.

One of the main bracket-busting games was Creighton University’s 89-75 win over the University of Louisville.

That game alone knocked out half of the NCAA brackets and over 13.3 million ESPN brackets.

Two more first-round upsets — when No. 6 seed Missouri lost to No. 11 Drake University 67-57 and No. 5 seed Clemson lost 69-67 to No. 12 McNeese — eliminated millions more.

After No. 10 Arkansas beat No. 7 Kansas 79-72, that’s when the number of remaining perfect NCAA brackets dropped under 1%.

The women’s basketball tournament is underway Friday.