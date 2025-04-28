Falcons coach’s son admits to prank call on Shedeur Sanders during NFL Draft

The NFL is investigating a prank call made to quarterback Shedeur Sanders as he awaited news of his selection in the NFL Draft.

Jax Ulbrich, the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, admitted to carrying out the hoax, which circulated on social media. Jax impersonated the New Orleans Saints’ general manager, claimed the team was selecting Sanders, and then abruptly hung up. According to the Falcons, the 21-year-old found Sanders’ phone number on his father’s iPad.

Jax publicly expressed remorse for his actions in an Instagram post.

“What I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful. I’m so sorry I took away from your moment,” he wrote.

He added that he spoke with Sanders by phone to offer a personal apology.

“I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me,” he said.

Sanders, who had been widely expected to be selected early in the draft, ultimately fell to the fifth round, going 144th overall to the Cleveland Browns.