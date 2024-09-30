Dikembe Mutombo, NBA shot blocker, dead at age 58 after cancer battle

Former NBA All-Star Dikembe Mutombo, best known for his ability to swat opponents' shots from reaching the basket, died at the age of 58, the league announced Monday. Mutombo died following a years-long battle with brain cancer, the league said.

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.

"There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA's first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years - with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation."

The Congolese-American basketball star gained a following at Georgetown, but became a fan-favorite when he played for the Denver Nuggets. He later joined the Hawks, 76ers, Nets, Knicks and Rockets.

He led the league in blocks three season, was the top rebounder twice, and was named to eight NBA All-Star Teams. He was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

He ranks as the NBA's second-leading shot blocker ever, rejecting 3,289 attempts. He was remembered for mouthing "no, no, no" to opponents when blocking their shot.

But he is also remembered for being one of the league's top humanitarians and ambassadors. He started the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation, which has a mission to "improve the health, education and quality of life for the people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo." One of the foundation's highlights was the construction of a $29 million hospital facility in the Congo's capital city of Kinshasa.