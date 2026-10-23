Colts QB Anthony Richardson Sr. reportedly faces marijuana possession charge

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. is facing a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge following a traffic stop in Indiana, according to ESPN.

Richardson was pulled over Oct. 12 over an issue with his vehicle's registration, ESPN reported. The officer said he smelled marijuana, and Richardson acknowledged smoking it in his vehicle to avoid doing so around his children, according to the report.

Richardson was placed in handcuffs while officers searched his vehicle. Police found a small amount of marijuana and marijuana gummies in the glove compartment, ESPN reported.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk reveals Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Richardson was issued a summons on the marijuana possession charge and cited for expired registration before being allowed to leave, according to ESPN.

Richardson is scheduled for a bench trial Jan. 4, 2027, according to ESPN.

The Colts told ESPN in a statement that the team was aware of the situation and was "gathering additional information."

RELATED STORY | NFL bans smelling salts and other ammonia products, memo says

The NFL no longer suspends players solely for testing positive for marijuana, but players can still face discipline under the league's substance abuse policy for certain violations of the law involving controlled substances.

