Atlanta Dream owners say they raised WNBA Finals scheduling conflicts months ago

The Atlanta Dream raised concerns about scheduling conflicts between the WNBA Finals and other events at the city’s State Farm Arena months ago, according to a blistering open letter to Atlanta released Tuesday night.

In the letter addressed to the city of Atlanta, the Dream responded to criticism leveled at the team, the WNBA and the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks over scheduling conflicts that have complicated the WNBA Finals. Games 3 and 4 had to be rescheduled – Game 3 was played a day earlier than originally planned and Game 4 tipped off in the early afternoon instead of evening – due to conflicts with a concert and the Hawks’ home opener.

Now that the series is headed to a Game 6, the Dream’s showdown against the Golden State Valkyries will take place at 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Arena because the Hawks host the Cleveland Cavaliers that evening.

The issues were known to the Dream and brought to the league’s attention, but the letter signed by owners Larry and Robyn Gottesdiener, Suzanne Abair and Renee Montgomery stated their concerns were largely ignored.

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“Two months ago, when the WNBA finalized playoff dates and times, we raised concerns that the W Finals schedule conflicted with NBA games at State Farm Arena,” the letter read. “As we moved through the playoffs, we reiterated those concerns. Our concerns did not receive the attention, nor the urgency that they deserved.”

“Perhaps it was assumed that the Dream would not make it this far. Perhaps, our place in the Finals was not accounted for. Whatever the reason, the reality is that we are here. We earned our place in the Finals, and our city deserves the opportunity to show up for its team.”

The letter added that the 12:30 p.m. ET tip off for Game 6 is “not what we would have chosen and not what we fought for.” The Valkyries hold a 3-2 lead in the Finals and could clinch their first title on Thursday.

CNN has reached out to the WNBA for comment on the letter.

The Dream, who joined the WNBA as an expansion team in 2008, used State Farm Arena – then known as Philips Arena – for home games from 2008-2016. The Gateway Center Arena, located outside the city in College Park, has served as the team’s full-time home venue for the last six years. The team will move back to State Farm Arena permanently in 2027.

The capacity difference between the two arenas is stark: Gateway Center holds roughly 3,500 fans, whereas State Farm seats more than 17,000.

Not all WNBA franchises in cities with NBA teams share ownership or arena management. That is the case in Atlanta: the Dream franchise is owned separately from the Hawks, who operate State Farm Arena.

The Dream’s owners thanked the Hawks for working to ensure the Finals the games could take place at State Farm Arena.

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“We believed that our fans and the city wanted the opportunity to be a part of this historic series, and to see it played on a world-class stage. That meant State Farm Arena,” the letter stated.

“We are grateful to everyone who helped make that possible, especially our partners - the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena - who stepped up by adjusting their schedule on the fly, not once, but three times. And what a celebration it has been: a party, a concert and incredible Dream basketball all rolled into one.”

The letter added: “That is what Atlanta supporting Atlanta looks like. The Hawks and the Dream are different teams with different histories, but we share a city, a community, and a responsibility to help Atlanta shine on the biggest stages. When one of us has an opportunity to make history, we all want to see it happen.”

While NBA evens often take precedence if there’s a double-bookings occur at shared arenas - such as in 2023, when a Janet Jackson concert was postponed to accomodate a first-round Hawks playoff game against the Boston Celtics – the WNBA has a history of playoff games being displaced due to venue availability across its 30 seasons.

Just last year, the Valkyries – shocking the WNBA world by reaching the playoffs in their inaugural season in 2025 – moved a first-round playoff game more than 40 miles away to SAP Center in San Jose, the home of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, because the Laver Cup tennis tournament was booked at Chase Center.

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