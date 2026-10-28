Americans want less processed foods, but price is getting in the way

A recent survey has found that more than 50% of grocery shoppers in the U.S. have bought more of certain foods in the past year because they seemed less processed, had fewer additives or contained ingredients they preferred.

The report found that 46% of consumers had also stopped or reduced purchases based on those perceptions.

“Americans are using ingredients and perceptions of processing to help decide what belongs in their shopping carts,” said Lauren Hoffman, MBA, RD, Senior Vice President at FoodMinds. “For food companies, understanding those perceptions is essential to communicating nutrition science in ways that address consumers’ questions and concerns.”

Food affordability is also a concern for many consumers and can influence their purchasing decisions.

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Six in 10 consumers agreed that healthy, sustainable foods are too expensive, and nearly half agreed that food companies should do more to make healthier foods affordable.

“Consumers want clearer information about their food, and they want healthier choices to be affordable,” said Andrea Carrothers, MS, RD, Senior Vice President and Group Lead at FoodMinds.

Consumers also said that clear ingredient lists and transparent food labeling would make them more likely to purchase products.

“Companies can build credibility by explaining what is in their products and why and supporting nutrition claims with understandable evidence," said Carrothers. "Addressing affordability alongside those efforts is essential to responding to what consumers say they need.”