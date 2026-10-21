Americans are cutting back on groceries to keep the lights on

Higher electric bills are forcing some Americans to make tough choices about what they can afford.

According to a new Consumer Reports survey, one in five Americans said they have cut back on groceries to pay their electric bills.

Roughly a quarter also said they are keeping their heat or air conditioning at uncomfortable levels to save money.

Electricity prices in major U.S. cities have jumped 14% over the past three years.

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Among those who saw an increase in their electric bills, nearly 75% said the higher costs were straining their finances. Those earning less than $85,000 a year were more than twice as likely to say the increase was affecting their household finances.

“Americans are being asked to foot the bill for costs they didn’t create and can’t control. This survey shows people see through that. They want the costs and risks to stay with the corporate entities that create them, not residential customers,” said Sara Enright, senior director of safety and energy at Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports says students, retirees and others on fixed incomes can be especially vulnerable when bills suddenly spike.

Many respondents also said their bills are difficult to understand.

A majority of Americans said utilities should prioritize helping customers improve energy efficiency before producing more electricity.