2025 NFL Draft: Commissioner Goodell reflects on the emotional milestone for all involved

As excitement builds for the 2025 NFL Draft, a historic event is set to kick off Thursday evening in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This year, the draft returns to an iconic location, with Lambeau Field serving as the backdrop for the three-day event, showcasing the legacy of the Green Bay Packers franchise.

Charles Benson with the Scripps News Group shared insights from an exclusive interview with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell ahead of the event. In the interview, Goodell expressed the significance of the draft in recognition of the hard work and dedication of the players and their families.

"I think that's exactly what it is," he said, reflecting on the moment when players hear their names called. "These young men and their families have worked so hard to get to this place, and they've supported their children and they've been on a journey."

"For them to sort of get to that stage where they become an NFL player, officially, and they know the team they're going to, for me to be a part of that moment is really fantastic," he added.

Goodell also emphasized the emotional weight of the occasion.

"Tomorrow, when that moment happens, it's an emotional moment," he said. "That few seconds is the favorite part of being a commissioner for me."

As the NFL Draft unfolds in Green Bay, all eyes will be on the future stars of the league, and the emotional connections that these moments create will resonate deeply with fans and families alike.

