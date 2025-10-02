Food service workers seek financial assistance from Giving Kitchen every 28 minutes

A food service worker now asks for help every 28 minutes, according to new data released by Giving Kitchen , the James Beard Award-winning nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to people working in the industry.

Giving Kitchen

The organization revealed the figures as it marked National Food Service Worker Day , a day to thank the millions of people whose jobs range from baristas and chefs to cafeteria staff. Nearly two-thirds of Americans have worked in food service at some point in their lives, and Giving Kitchen said the rising pace of requests underscores the growing need for support.

“Food service workers are a part of life’s most ordinary and extraordinary moments, whether it’s remembering a daily coffee order or helping to make sure a birthday celebration is unforgettable,” said Allison Padilla-Goodman, CEO of Giving Kitchen. “We believe thanks are due every day, but National Food Service Worker Day is about showing the industry that our gratitude is unwavering and wide, and that support is just a conversation away.”

Behind each request for help is a personal crisis. In August alone, Giving Kitchen awarded $277,175 in financial assistance. Nearly 84% of food service workers who received aid reported it helped them avoid potential homelessness, and almost 75% said it prevented eviction. About 71% said the aid meant they didn’t have to skip meals to save money, and more than 1,200 children were part of households that received help.

Maria C. , a school cafeteria kitchen lead in New York, sought assistance from Giving Kitchen after she was diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer earlier this year. Her oncologist advised her to take six months off work for treatment and recovery, but as a single mom with kids to support, she didn't want to lose her income and face the risk of eviction.

Giving Kitchen Maria C., a school cafeteria kitchen lead in New York.

After a social worker introduced Maria to Giving Kitchen, she went through the "very simple and stress-free" application process .

"You aren’t just submitting an application; you actually get a person to speak to so that this process moves along," she said. She was awarded financial assistance to cover two months of her rent, allowing her to focus more on her recovery. Now, she's encouraging other hospitality workers facing challenges to reach out for help.

“Just do it. They are here to help," she said. "All of those in hospitality give so much — it’s okay to also need help!”

Since its founding, Giving Kitchen has awarded more than $16.3 million in financial assistance, supporting over 31,000 food service workers nationwide.

