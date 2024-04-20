On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico White House Reporter Adam Cancryn and Politico White House and Washington Reporter Daniel Lippman join Scripps News Political Director Andrew Rafferty and host, Joe St. George to discuss Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign as a third party candidate and how his family has publicly supported President Joe Biden.
Inside the Race: Kennedy family backs Biden over RFK Jr.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 11:48:52-04
