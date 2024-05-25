Steve Schmidt’s 2-minute warning: Justice Alito’s flag controversies

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito may not be wearing his political feelings on his sleeve, but they may be showing on flag poles outside of his homes.

The New York Times reported that Alito had flown the Appeal to Heaven flag outside of his New Jersey beach house last summer.

It’s a banner that was carried by some of the rioters on January 6, 2021. It serves as a call for a government that is centered around the Bible.

Alito also flew an upside-down American flag outside his Virginia home. It’s a symbol of maritime distress that's been co-opted by a fascist movement that sought to overthrow the American election in a violent coup on January 6, 2021.

These flags have a very political meaning, a declaration of partisanship.

Their presence has caused the court to lose its legitimacy.