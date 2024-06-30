Recapping the debate with the Trump campaign and the latest Supreme Court decisions

The Race Weekend moderator Joe St. George talks with Caroline Sunshine, the deputy communications director for the Trump 2024 Campaign, about Thursday night’s debate performance and David Kaplan on Friday’s Supreme Court decisions. We also checked back in with participants from two separate roundtable discussions to hear their thoughts after the debate and if it helped them determine their vote. St. George recaps his Midnight Van to Georgia trip with some of the biggest takeaways that he, Political Director Andrew Rafferty and White House Correspondent Serena Marshall learned along the way. All this while our partners at Politico join the show with Scripps News Political Analyst Steve Schmidt for our Inside the Race Panel.