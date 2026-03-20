The Danny Moses Show: Is Fed Chair Powell hinting at stagflation?

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady this week, but markets still reacted sharply. Why?

In this episode of the Danny Moses Show, we break down what Fed Chair Jerome Powell said — and what he didn’t say — including growing concerns about inflation, growth, and whether stagflation could be on the horizon.

Danny is joined by Wall Street legend Meredith Whitney, who shares her insights on the U.S. consumer, the rapid rise of private credit, and the widening gap in today’s K-shaped economy.

From rising bond yields to stock market volatility, this episode dives into the biggest risks facing the economy right now — and what it means for your money.