DOGE is at a turning point.

During Scripps News' first report last month on the Department of Government Efficiency — "DOGE Unleashed" — Elon Musk was the man with the chainsaw, sawing through the bureaucracy and slashing the federal budget, all in the name of saving taxpayer dollars. Then things got even more dramatic.

From Tesla's glistening on display at the White House to Tesla's burning in Las Vegas. From Musk's SpaceX Dragon floating down to the softest of splashdowns to his flagship company stock slamming back to earth. Meanwhile, thousands of those federal workers he cut have now been ordered back to work by the courts.

As for the billions of dollars in Musk's claimed savings, serious accounting issues have put some big holes in that hype bubble. So have the courts and critics put the brakes on Musk or is his seat at the table still secure?

That's the big question we explore in this episode of "Scripps News Reports: DOGE Unleashed Part 2."