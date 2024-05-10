Scripps News Reports: Abortion on the ballot

The matter of abortion access could steer political fates from statehouses all the way up to Congress and the White House this year.

Scripps News examines the potential impact of abortion battles up and down the ballot and hears from the women most affected by the shifting legal landscape surrounding abortion in the U.S.

How have President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump's views on abortion evolved? How has Vice President Kamala Harris emerged as a critical leader for abortion rights across the U.S.?

And in Florida, we examine the effort to change the state constitution to enshrine new abortion protections. It's one of at least 12 states that could put abortion initiatives on their ballots, which experts think will galvanize younger voters during an election year.