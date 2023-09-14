1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Watch Live
News
Business
Crime
Education
Entertainment
Good News
Health
Life
Politics
Science and Tech
Sports
U.S. News
Weather
World
Shows
TV Schedule
Morning Rush
Scripps News Live
Main & Wall
The Race
The Debrief
Scripps News Tonight
Scripps News Weekend
Scripps News Reports
Scripps News Showcase
More Shows
Documentaries
In Real Life
Next Level
Bellingcat
All Docs
Investigations
Scripps News Investigates
Fentanyl: The Silent Toll
Hope Denied
Ukraine's Women Warriors
More Investigations
About Scripps News
News Team
Viewer Hotline
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
X
TikTok
YouTube
Threads
LinkedIn
Newsletter
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Exciting changes to Scripps News' website, mobile and streaming apps
Scripps News Missoula
KPAX
kpaxtv
kpaxtv
kpaxnews
U.S. News
Story of forgotten Montana cemetery unearths Chinese American history
Scripps News Missoula
6:29 PM, Sep 14, 2023
Education
New Montana law aims to help increase literacy among children
Scripps News Missoula
10:29 PM, Sep 05, 2023
U.S. News
Montana's Indigenous Three Chiefs Cultural Center is moving, again
Scripps News Missoula
9:55 PM, Aug 23, 2023
Economy
$9.5M allocated to Indigenous landscapes in Western Montana
Scripps News Missoula
11:09 PM, Aug 17, 2023
Artificial Intelligence
Digital academy offers new AI course to high school students
Scripps News Missoula
9:47 PM, Aug 16, 2023
Animals and Insects
7th grader finds way to save honeybee populations
Scripps News Missoula
9:11 AM, Jun 05, 2023
Weather
KPAX: Is The Worst Of Wildfire Season Behind Us? (VIDEO)
Scripps News Missoula
11:28 AM, Aug 02, 2021
Coronavirus
KPAX: Officials Explore New Strategies Ahead Of Wildfire Season
Scripps News Missoula
11:26 AM, May 07, 2020
Coronavirus
KPAX: Montana Tourism Industry Plans To Welcome More In-State Visitors
Scripps News Missoula
10:54 AM, Apr 17, 2020
Coronavirus
KPAX: Doctor Urges Rural Communities To Apply More Social Distancing
Scripps News Missoula
12:34 PM, Mar 24, 2020
Coronavirus
KPAX: Food Banks Prepare To Help Community Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Scripps News Missoula
11:24 AM, Mar 16, 2020
Watch Scripps News