Study: Flatworms could hold key to future brain repair for humans

A recent study from the University of Georgia found that flatworms may hold clues to repairing the human brain.

Flatworms can use stem cells to replace neurons after injury. While humans also have stem cells, they cannot effectively transform into new neurons to repair damaged brain tissue.

The study identified genes that allow planarian flatworms to regenerate dopamine-producing brain cells and rebuild their brains after injury.

Researchers examined how these genes work in hopes of identifying similar pathways that could one day be activated in humans.

If successful, the findings could help scientists develop better therapies for people with traumatic brain injuries, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease and other neurological disorders.

"Big picture: We would like to come up with ideas for how to better empower the human brain to regenerate itself," said Rachel Roberts-Galbraith, the study's corresponding author and an associate professor in UGA's Franklin College of Arts and Sciences.

Researchers say that while the discovery will not lead to treatments overnight, it could provide an important roadmap for future brain-repair therapies.