Watch Now
Science and TechSpace

Actions

Why the moon will look 'blood red' Thursday night

The phenomenon will last a little over an hour beginning at 11:26 p.m. PT and 2:26 a.m. ET.
Blood moon
Gergitek / Shutterstock.com
Blood moon.
Blood moon
Posted

The moon will have a blood-red hue Thursday night into the early hours of Friday morning as a total lunar eclipse takes place for the first time in three years.

The phenomenon will last a little over an hour beginning at 11:26 p.m. PT and 2:26 a.m. ET.

During the eclipse, the Earth will move directly between the sun and the moon casting a red shadow — hence the name "blood" — onto the moon.

RELATED STORY | SpaceX delays flight to replace NASA's stuck astronauts after launch pad problem

Unlike a solar eclipse, which is when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, a lunar eclipse is safe to view with the naked eye.

It’s the first total lunar eclipse since 2022 and one of three expected to happen through 2026.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Science and Tech
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app