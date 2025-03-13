Why the moon will look 'blood red' Thursday night

The moon will have a blood-red hue Thursday night into the early hours of Friday morning as a total lunar eclipse takes place for the first time in three years.

The phenomenon will last a little over an hour beginning at 11:26 p.m. PT and 2:26 a.m. ET.

During the eclipse, the Earth will move directly between the sun and the moon casting a red shadow — hence the name "blood" — onto the moon.

Unlike a solar eclipse, which is when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, a lunar eclipse is safe to view with the naked eye.

It’s the first total lunar eclipse since 2022 and one of three expected to happen through 2026.