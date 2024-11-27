The northern lights may be visible in some states for Thanksgiving

Christmas won't be the only holiday with colorful lights this year!

According to the space weather forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there are several parts of the U.S. that could see the northern lights on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

NOAA issued a geomagnetic storm watch for Thursday and Friday.

States from Idaho to New York may get a glimpse of the display of greenish and reddish hues, known as the aurora borealis, on those days.

NOAA said it's because of a coronal mass ejection hurtling toward Earth.

The agency will post updates on when and where to see the northern lights on its website.