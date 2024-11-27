Watch Now
Science and TechSpace

Actions

The northern lights may be visible in some states for Thanksgiving

States from Idaho to New York may get a glimpse of the display of greenish and reddish hues, known as the aurora borealis, on those days.
Northern Lights seen over Michigan Thursday night.
Christopher Smith
Northern Lights seen over Michigan Thursday night.
Posted

Christmas won't be the only holiday with colorful lights this year!

According to the space weather forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there are several parts of the U.S. that could see the northern lights on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

NOAA issued a geomagnetic storm watch for Thursday and Friday.

States from Idaho to New York may get a glimpse of the display of greenish and reddish hues, known as the aurora borealis, on those days.

NOAA said it's because of a coronal mass ejection hurtling toward Earth.

The agency will post updates on when and where to see the northern lights on its website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Science and Tech
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app