Supermoon, harvest moon, lunar eclipse: Tuesday night will feature a trifecta of lunar spectacles

Harvest moon. Supermoon. Partial lunar eclipse. It’s all happening Tuesday night.

It starts with a full moon which, in September, is referred to as the harvest moon because it typically coincides with the start of the fall harvest season in the northern hemisphere, according to NASA.

This year, the harvest moon also happens to be a supermoon, which is when our lunar companion appears brighter and larger than the average full moon cycle because it is closer to Earth.

The September supermoon will be the second of four consecutive supermoons to end the year. It will appear larger than last month's supermoon.

North America and South America will get front-row seats to the trifecta of events with a partial lunar eclipse visible Tuesday night around 10:44 p.m. ET, according to NASA.

Depending on the weather, we'll be able to see the upper portion of the moon covered with the darkest part of Earth’s shadow. NASA said the shadow will start to enter visibility just after 10 p.m.

Unlike a solar eclipse, you don't need special eye protection to view a lunar eclipse.

NASA said these three lunar events occurring at the same time are quite rare.

The next supermoon occurs on Oct. 17 and the next lunar eclipse – a total one – will happen on March 14, 2025.