One of the best annual meteor showers peaks soon. Here's how to see the Geminids

One of the best annual meteor showers is set to peak this week!

The Geminids, which typically peak in mid-December each year, are bright, mostly yellow in color and considered to be ”one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers,” NASA said.

With perfect viewing conditions, you might see up to 120 Geminid meteors per hour during its peak — which starts on Friday.

According to NASA, the best times to view them are during the night and predawn hours. They typically start around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. local time.

You’ll want to go somewhere with minimal light pollution and let your eyes adjust to the dark for about 30 minutes before you start to see them.

NASA said that most meteors come from the debris of comets and asteroids.

“When these objects come around the sun, they leave a dusty trail behind them,” NASA said. “Every year Earth passes through these debris trails, which allows the bits to collide with our atmosphere where they disintegrate to create fiery and colorful streaks in the sky.”