Get ready for the 'Buck moon' and Perseid meteor shower this week

July's full moon is known as the "Buck moon," so named because male deer antlers are in full-growth mode at this time after their annual shedding process, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Other less common names given to a July full moon include "Feather-moulting moon," "Salmon moon," "Berry moon" and "Month of the Ripe Corn moon."

The Buck moon will reach peak illumination by 6:17 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 21, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The next full moon, in August, will be a supermoon known as the "Sturgeon moon."

This week also marks the start of the Perseid meteor shower, which is active every year from mid-July to late August. According to Space.com, the meteor shower will peak on the night of Aug. 12.

During its peak, the Perseids can deliver anywhere between 150 to 200 meteors, or shooting stars, per hour.