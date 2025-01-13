First full moon of 2025 is known as the 'wolf moon.' Here's when to look up

Look up! We're getting our first full moon of the New Year.

According to NASA, it first appeared on Sunday and will reach peak illumination at 5:27 p.m. ET on Monday. You should still be able to see it through Wednesday in all its fullness.

This moon is primarily known as the "Wolf Moon," a label derived from Native American culture. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, it was named after packs of wolves heard howling outside villages during winter.

RELATED STORY | Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin calls off debut launch of massive new rocket in final minutes of countdown

However, like many moons, it has other names. Some call it the "Ice Moon" or "Old Moon" and simply the moon after Yule.

For night sky watchers in the continental U.S., NASA said the moon will pass in front of Mars on Monday night.

The agency said Venus and Jupiter will be the most visible of the planets at night on Monday, while Mercury will be visible during dawn over the next week.

RELATED STORY |Kessler syndrome: How crowded satellite orbits could lead to a runaway space debris problem