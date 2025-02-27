Blue Origin's all-women space flight will include Gayle King, Katy Perry and more

Blue Origin, the space tech company owned by Jeff Bezos, plans to launch a historic all-women spaceflight out of Texas in the spring, it announced Thursday.

The six-member crew will include journalist Gayle King, singer Katy Perry, film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and Bezos’ fiance Lauren Sanchez who apparently organized the mission.

Like Blue Origin’s other flights, it will be fully autonomous and will last 11 minutes.

The rocket will reach the boundary of space, allowing the crew to experience weightlessness and extraordinary views of the Earth.

Blue Origin has flown a total of 52 people in 10 separate missions to the space boundary.

The last time an all-women crew flew to space was in 1963, which was a solo light consisting of only Valentina Tereshkova.

