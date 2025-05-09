Virginia enacts law limiting social media use for kids under 16 to one hour daily

Virginia has enacted a law banning children under 16 from using social media for more than one hour per day. The new law requires social media apps to verify users' ages and limit underage children to one hour of use daily.

Parents will have the ability to adjust that time.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said social media contributes to a mental health "crisis" and believes this legislation can help address the issue.

The law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

"Study after study has shown that too much time on social media is hurting our kids," Virginia House Speaker Don Scott told the Scripps News Group.

Some social media apps like Instagram have parental control options, but not all social platforms have that option.