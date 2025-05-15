Teens are trying the ‘Chromebook challenge.' Here’s why it's dangerous

Search “Chromebook” on TikTok and you’ll find dozens of videos showing laptops overheating or spewing smoke.

They’re part of the so-called “Chromebook challenge,” a social media trend where kids insert metal objects into the laptop’s ports to trigger a reaction, often causing the devices to malfunction or catch fire.

According to The New York Times, numerous school districts have warned parents about the troubling trend.

Brunswick County Public Schools sent a letter to parents earlier this month warning that the trend can cause injury and property damage.

"If students choose to participate in this inappropriate behavior, full replacement of the district Chromebook is charged to the students and family at the cost of $260 per device," the letter states. "Additionally, the student involved may face disciplinary action."

Schools in several other states have also warned about the trend.

TikTok appears to be aware of the trend. If you type in "Chromebook Challenge" into the search bar, a message appears that says, "Some online challenges can be dangerous, disturbing, or even fabricated." It then proved a link to "learn how to recognize harmful challenges so you can protect your health and well-being."