Saturday deadline: TikTok faces US ban unless ByteDance sells majority stake

The clock is ticking for TikTok as a bipartisan law is poised to ban the popular app over national security concerns, unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells the platform by tomorrow.

The White House has announced that it is actively working on a deal to keep TikTok available in U.S. app stores. Under the new U.S. law, ByteDance is required to divest at least 80% ownership of TikTok to a non-Chinese entity.

China appears hesitant to allow such a sale, complicating the situation further. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has suggested that tariffs could be used as leverage in the negotiations.

As the deadline approaches, the future of TikTok in the United States remains uncertain, leaving millions of users and stakeholders on edge.

The law was set to go into effect in January, but President Trump signed an executive order pushing the deadline to April.

That order called for a 75-day hold on the law to give the incoming Trump administration time to determine a course forward that protects U.S. national security while avoiding shutting down TikTok. President Trump also directed the attorney general to not enforce the law during that time period. TikTok has remained active since then.

The president has also floated the idea of a deal where the U.S. government could take partial ownership of TikTok so it could remain operational in the U.S.