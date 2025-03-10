Watch Now
Musk says X facing 'massive cyberattack' as users report outages

Elon Musk speculated that either "a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved" in the attack.
Elon Musk is blaming a "massive cyberattack" for disruptions on X.

Musk commented when responding to a post that said "X is down."

According to Downdetector, thousands of users began reporting outages around 3 a.m. on Monday. The reports appeared to subside over the next few hours but peaked again at around 9 a.m.

Musk noted that X gets "attacked every day," adding that this hit was done with "a lot of resources." He also speculated about who could be behind the attack.

"Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved," Musk said. "Tracing."

Musk purchased X in 2022 for $44 billion and continues to run the platform. However, he has taken on a growing role in the Trump administration, serving as an adviser to the president. He leads the Department of Government Efficiency, which is focused on streamlining the federal government and reducing its size.

