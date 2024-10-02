Trump GoFundMe for Hurricane Helene victims raises more than $4 million

Former President Donald Trump launched a GoFundMe campaign for victims of Hurricane Helene and its amassed more than $4 million as of Wednesday afternoon.

The fundraiser was organized by the Trump campaign’s finance director Meredith O’Rourke.

“President Donald J. Trump has launched this GoFundMe campaign as an official response for MAGA supporters to offer their financial assistance to their fellow Americans impacted by Hurricane Helene,” reads the fundraiser description.

“With so many across the Southeastern U.S. facing challenges after the storm, President Trump is on the ground in communities to see the aftermath firsthand. All donations will be directed to help those most affected by Hurricane Helene. Any level of generosity will go a long way for your fellow Americans who are suffering,” says the fundraiser.

This comes as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are in the Carolinas surveying the catastrophic destruction left behind by Helene. President Biden on Wednesday approved the deployment of up to 1,000 active-duty soldiers to assist the North Carolina National Guard in the recovery efforts.

The president also approved disaster declarations in states hit by Helene, which has freed up federal funds. The Biden Administration says more than $10 million in individual assistance has been provided to survivors of the storm.

The death toll from Helene is up to at least 178, and is expected to climb as water recedes and recovery efforts continue.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida last Thursday as a Category 4 storm, before traveling up the coast.