Luke Combs, James Taylor headline benefit concert for Hurricane Helene recovery

Luke Combs, James Taylor, Eric Church and Billy Strings will headline an Oct. 26 benefit concert to support relief efforts following Hurricane Helene. Additional artists will be announced at a later date.

The Concert for Carolina will be hosted by ESPN's Marty Smith and Barstool Sports' Caleb Pressley at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority said.

Tickets go on sale Thursday.

Organizers say the proceeds will be split 50/50 between Combs and Church's Chief Cares Foundation. Combs' portion will be distributed between Samaritan’s Purse, Manna Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, as well as one more organization still to be announced, organizers said.

Event organizers say those unable to attend can donate to The North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund or to various organizations listed at www.concertforcarolina.com.

Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Helene inundated the region, Asheville, North Carolina, has struggled to return to normal. More than 73,000 Buncombe County residents remained without power on Monday and a 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. curfew remains in effect in Asheville.

There are 60 active missing person cases being worked on as of Monday, officials said. There have been at least 77 storm-related fatalities in North Carolina, officials said.