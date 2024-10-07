Here's how military personnel is assisting with hurricane response

U.S. military personnel play a key role when the country faces a disaster.

In North Carolina, President Joe Biden authorized the deployment of up to 1,000 active-duty soldiers to assist with recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene.

Sabina Singh, deputy press secretary for the Pentagon, told Scripps News that the soldiers are working with staff from FEMA and the state to reach those in need.

"What some of our men and women in uniform are doing are helping clear emergency routes, making sure that we can get our vehicles in that have added capabilities that reach these remote communities and helping with commodities distribution," Singh said.

In the aftermath of Helene, there was a lot of misinformation about whether the federal government was doing all it could to help survivors. Some local Republicans have even pushed back against those in their party who have criticized the federal response.

Singh said the members of the military won't be distracted by any of the political discourse.

"They have a mission and that mission is to help these communities in North Carolina," she said.

As recovery efforts continue in North Carolina, another hurricane is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Milton, which grew into a Category 5 storm on Monday, is projected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

Singh said the military will be ready to assist if it is called upon.

"With any type of natural disaster, the way we work is to work with FEMA and that local government to make sure that we are meeting the needs of that mission," Singh said.