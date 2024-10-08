FEMA preparing for Hurricane Milton response while supporting Helene recovery efforts

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is being tasked with responding to two hurricanes in less than a month.

While FEMA is still actively assisting with recovery efforts in the states impacted by Hurricane Helene, the agency is also preparing for Hurricane Milton to hit Florida this week.

Thousands of federal officials are on the ground and millions of dollars have already been distributed to victims, Dan Watson, assistant secretary for public affairs, told Scripps News on Thursday.

In an attempt to clarify misinformation that's been spread online, Watson stated FEMA doesn't just offer $750 to victims of natural disasters.

"That is money that goes into their pocket right away, but that is only the start," he said. "FEMA is going to be there through this recovery and will provide additional assistance."

Watson worries that misinformation will hurt those most in need because they may not reach out for help if they don't believe assistance is available.

"We really want that assistance to go to the survivors of this storm, so if you are impacted by this storm or know someone impacted by this storm, they should go to disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-632-FEMA ... and register for assistance."

For those concerned about whether FEMA has the money to respond to the two major disasters, Watson said, the agency has "ample federal funding," for the immediate response but will likely need Congress to approve more funds for the long-term recovery efforts.