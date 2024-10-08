Biden postponing international trip due to Hurricane Milton

President Joe Biden postponed his scheduled trip to Germany and Angola this week, so he could remain in the country and monitor the impacts of Hurricane Milton.

The president was scheduled to begin his five-day trip on Thursday. During the trip, President Biden was slated to "reinforce the U.S. and German commitment to democracy and countering antisemitism and hatred, strengthen the enduring people-to-people ties between our countries, and advance cooperation on economics, trade, and technology."

The president was also expected to express his appreciation for Germany's support of Ukraine during the Russian invasion, the White House said in September.

RELATED STORY | Hurricane Milton expected to be 'destructive' to Florida

In Angola, President Biden was scheduled to meet with the country's president to celebrate a major rail project that was part of the G7’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI).

With President Biden staying in the U.S., he will oversee preparations and the response to Hurricane Milton, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Hurricane Milton, which is expected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday or early Thursday, is expected to be catastrophic. Storm surge, especially in the Tampa area, is a major concern. A water rise of 10-15 feet is possible, officials say.

RELATED STORY | Experts say we're not budgeting for more frequent billion-dollar disasters